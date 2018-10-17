The world was blessed Feb. 20, 2007 when God gave us Tate Calvin Foster. He was born to Jeremy and Mandi Foster, at Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls, ID. He was called home Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.

Tate was perfect and beautiful, a very happy boy that could light up a room with the twinkle in his eye and the smile on his face.

Tate was Hagen’s little brother. He watched everything Hagen did and then tried to do it better, faster, harder, and his way. Everything Tate became was from striving to be like his big brother.

Tate was an outstanding athlete and did all the things boys do. He liked to ride his horses, his bike, hunt, fish, ski and be outside. His passion was wrestling. He was great at it, no he was brilliant at it. Tate won the 10-year-old 82-pound Idaway State Wrestling Championship and from there he qualified to wrestle at the RMN/Idaway Nationals in Las Vegas, NV, where he made All-American. Tate also loved to play football and “hit hard”. He played quarterback and linebacker, another one of his passions was bull riding. Tate is the 2014 Northwest mini bull riding champion. He rode bulls all over the states of Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming and Oregon. He enjoyed playing baseball as well. He played shortstop, second and third bases, and he could pitch when he was needed.

Tate loved being a cowboy. He embraced the cowboy spirit in everything he did. He knew that hard work and determination would take him where he needed. Tate embodied the cowboy way.

Tate loved all his friends dearly. Being a great athlete, he gained many other parents that helped along the way. He knew wherever he was he had parental eyes upon him and he loved them all. He had an incredible rodeo family that took care of him always. He admired and loved all his coaches. He had great coaches. He tried hard to always help them make their teams, or sport better.

Tate is preceded in death by his Grandpa and Grandma, Mike and Eyleen Webster, his Grandpa J Foster, and his Aunt Krista Merrill.

Tate leaves behind his parents, Jeremy and Mandi Foster, and his big brother, Hagen Foster of Idaho Falls, ID, Grandma Joyce Foster of American Falls, ID, Uncle Kurt Coates (Aunt Beck) of Shelley, ID, Uncle Cody Foster (Aunt Marcie) of American Falls, Uncle Kenny Coates (Aunt Luanne) of Hagerman, ID, Uncle Kraig Coates (Aunt Sherry) of Memphis, TN, Aunt Karen Ponce (Uncle Angel) of Idaho Falls, Aunt Kori Coates of Boise, ID, and his Aunt Stace of St. Anthony, ID. He also leaves behind many great-aunt’s and uncles, and many beloved cousins.

His dog’s Bella and Lotti, his horse Helen, his goat Tilli, and his cat Tig have all been left behind, as well.

Tate’s funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. in the Christ the King Catholic Church (1690 East 17th Street, Idaho Falls). His family met with friends Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 West Main Street, Rigby, ID) from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bonneville Wrestling Team in Tate’s honor, or contributions may be made to the Tate Calvin Memorial Fund at any Idaho Bank of Commerce. Your condolences and memories are welcomed and can be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.