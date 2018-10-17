Alice Detzel Kress

Alice Lena Detzel Kress passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at the age of 99. She was born at the family homestead near Roy, ID, to Martin Detzel and Lena Kebell Detzel.

She attended grade school at East Lonigan School. She and her brother Lewis walked a couple of miles to school or rode their horse. She completed high school in The Dalles, OR, and American Falls, ID.

On Dec. 12, 1937 Alice married Roscoe Kress at St. John’s Lutheran Church in American Falls. Alice and Roscoe met at the dance hall in Roy. They raised two sons, Jerry and Don. They raised wheat and cattle at their farm south of Rockland, ID. Their grandchildren loved to visit the farm; it was like going to summer camp, at any time of year.

Alice was a life-long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Her greatest joy in life was her family and she never forgot a family member’s birthday. She enjoyed many friends over the years. She and Roscoe liked to visit friends and play pinochle. She enjoyed playing in a bridge club for many years.

Alice grew a large garden and had fruit trees and chickens and would often keep a cat or two who showed up at the farm. She enjoyed growing and harvesting the fresh and healthy vegetables until she was in her 80s.

Alice was preceded in death by: her parents, Martin and Lena; brother, Lewis; husband, Roscoe; son, Jerry; and grandson, Timothy. She is survived by: her son, Don (Charlotte) Kress of Bozeman, MT; daughter -in-law, Gwen Kress of American Falls; by four grandchildren, Jonathan (Melanie) Kress of Rockland, Kristin (Matthew) Kress-Weitenhagen of Idaho Falls, Ellen Kress of Rockland, and Benjamin Kress of Brooklyn, NY; and by four great-grandchildren, James (Kelci) of Oak Ridge, TN, Justin (Hailey) of Pocatello, and Madelyn and Timothy of Idaho Falls.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 656 Tyhee Avenue with Pastor Jon Beake officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 just prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Luther Heights Bible Camp, 707 West Fort St., Boise, ID 83702 and to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 656 Tyhee Avenue, American Falls, ID 83211.