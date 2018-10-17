Bingham Crisis Center opens office in Aberdeen

The Bingham Crisis Center has a new office in Aberdeen. They are now located in the basement of Main Attraction. They also have new office hours.

In the past Dulce Phillips, the bilingual coordinator, was in Aberdeen only twice a month. Now she will be in Aberdeen every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Wednesdays during office hours the Aberdeen phone number is 208-681-8716.

The Bingham Crisis Center serves victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. They have been in service since 1979. They have a 24 hour crisis line, emergency shelter, court advocacy, support and advocacy…

