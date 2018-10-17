Having a good laugh after face to face meeting

Our City

by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

I have a goal, which is not as inspiring as “I have a dream;” but, nonetheless true. I get asked frequently, “How do you manage being a teacher and a mayor.” And, upon reflection sometimes not well.

A case in point being our city ordinances. We began revision of the entire city code almost 18 months ago. We are close to going through the formal process of adopting the revised code, but a bit more work still needs to be done. My goal is to have it done by Christmas. It should have been done four months ago.

Many of the changes will be to simply eliminate code from 1960, a lot of which is in the police section. Many of the other changes will deal with updating verbiage and titles, the current positions of city personnel in regard to a specific ordinance, while others have been almost completely re-written. The ordinances in police, water, wastewater, sanitation and building code have taken the most time and work. I met on Tuesday of this week to review once again the police ordinances with Chief Brandon Wilkinson and our ordinance enforcement officer Judy Fehringer to give their section a final once over. I will be meeting through the end of the month with all department heads and the city attorney to finalize any changes or updates.

My goal is to begin the formal adoption process by setting public hearings at the November 7 regular city council meeting.

In my tenure as city council person and mayor I have learned that sometimes people just need to vent, to tell you how they feel or what they believe to be right or wrong and what I or the city needs to be doing differently. Like the downtown project, the Fort Hall project has seen its share of constructive input. Council members Stuart Pankratz and Gilbert Hofmeister and I met with one such citizen last week. They both had a laugh, and justifiably so, at my expense. Frankly, I laughed too after I was by myself.

I am not sure if former Mayor Dan Neu and I had ever formally met, hard to believe, we had talked on the phone a few times but never face-to-face I guess. I got to the meeting site a bit early and was looking at the areas of concern Dan and I had discussed on the phone the previous week. Dan drove up. I greeted him with a handshake “assuming” he knew who I was. Shortly thereafter Pankratz and Hofmeister arrived and Dan began to tell us how dissatisfied he was with the mayor’s lack of response to his concern. I could see the two council members grin and chuckle quietly as I let Dan vent and talk. From what I know of Dan he would have said what he said even if he knew I was the mayor and I appreciate that about him. He is the type of person who will tell you face to face what he thinks about something and there is no beating around the bush; honest, direct and straightforward. Not a bad way to be in my opinion.

When he was done telling us what he thought I introduced myself. He wasn’t taken aback one bit; which proves my point of him being honest and straightforward. We finished discussing his concerns and I assured him once again that they would be appropriately dealt with. As we walked away council member Pankratz said with a big grin, “That was priceless” as he and Hofmeister laughed out loud. Yes, it was.

At the city council meeting this week we will be discussing the final time line on the Fort Hall project and a few proposed ordinance changes. Fort Hall should be complete by the end of next week. Like you I am looking forward to that. Although I wish it hadn’t taken so long, I am glad that in the process of completing this project we were able to completely repave and pave for the very first time many of the streets in the industrial area of town.

All totaled it was a much needed improvement to the city. I know, too, that everyone’s patience is long gone and it is no laughing matter.

Until next week…

