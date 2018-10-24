Larry Jay Beck, 58, of Aberdeen, returned home to live with Heavenly Father on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Larry was born to Bruce Jay Beck and Shirley Ross Beck. He grew up in Aberdeen and graduated in 1978.

At the age of 19, he decided to join the United States Air Force to travel the world. While in the Air Force he met Carla, whom he married. Together they traveled the world while both serving their country and having two children, Tiffany and Erick. During this time Larry also graduated from beauty college. He loved doing hair and continued to do hair on the side even after returning to Aberdeen. While in Aberdeen, he built his feedlot with his own hands while working full-time during the day. Eventually he was up and running on his own.

Carla preceded him in death in 2010. He later married Candy Cunnington and inherited her three children. He took in this little family as if he had been a part of their life from the beginning.

This new family was all proud to be a part of a funny, kind, no hold back, hard-working, hard-playing family. This man taught us unconditional love. As anyone would testify, Larry loved to fish the river in his boat. He would take anyone, but you never saw Larry on his boat or shooting carp with a bow without his best friend Kendall. Larry’s other hobbies included jujitsu, which he held a second degree black belt, riding bulls across the United States, waterskiing, and especially spending time with his family.

Larry passed away from a very rare type of cancer. Without the help of the “Hope House” in Salt Lake City that offers free housing to cancer patients, our financial burden would have been greater. They ran a 100 percent on donation charitable institution. We would love it if you would make a donation in Larry’s name to the “Hope House” in Salt Lake City, UT.

A Celebration of Larry’s life was held on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave., Pocatello, ID. Military Honors were presented following the service.

