Sharon Lee Haynes, 73, of Rockland, ID, born May 26, 1945 in Joplin, MO, passed peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at Portneuf Hospital, Pocatello, ID.

Born to Rollie and Ruby Welch, she was a long-time resident of Joplin, MO, and moved to Rockland, ID, in 2000. Sharon was an Orthopedic Scrub Nurse for many years always helping others. Sharon was a proud mother, grandmother of 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by: her husband, David Haynes of Rockland; sister, Carol Frisinger of Racine, MO; and her children, Steven L. Wood of Webb City, MO, Lisa M. Wood of Joplin, MO, Laura Haynes of Spirit Lake, ID, Dora Lowder of Twin Falls, ID, and John Haynes of Ringgold, GA.

Sharon was preceded in death by: her 101-year-old mother Ruby Adeline Welch, who passed in July 2017; her two brothers, Frank Welch of Rocky Comfort, MO, and Charles Welch of Bentonville, AR. Also preceding her in death was her first husband of 35 years and the father of her two children, William Roy Wood.

Sharon absolutely enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and spending time with her family.

Services will be held at Biddlecome Funeral Home in Seneca, MO, with graveside service to follow at Burkhart Cemetery in Racine, MO, scheduled for a later date. Memories and condolences may be left at www.davisrosemortuary.com.