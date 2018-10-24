Esther Duncan (Eeepy), 74, went to be with her Lord, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 in Sun City West, AZ. She fought a courageous battle the last two years. She was a 1962 graduate of American Falls High School.

Esther is preceded in death by: her father, the Rev. LeRoy Duncan (former pastor of Harvest Celebration Church); her mother, Clara Duncan; and one brother, Raymond Duncan. Esther is survived by: sisters, Jennie Duncan Hackney, Dorothea Duncan Klein, Marlene Duncan Woolms; and one brother, Douglas Duncan; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life Saturday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Celebration Church in Davenport, WA.