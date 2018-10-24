Tigers advance to state playoff with Malad win

The Aberdeen Tiger football team hosted the Malad Dragons on Thursday, Oct. 18, for the final game of the regular season. The Tigers slayed the Dragons 66-16 to get the victory on senior night in Aberdeen.

“Our team has been clearly playing with a lot better energy the past two weeks and the score board has shown it. Now we have to prepare for a very well coached, physical West Jefferson team Friday night. The season is on the line every week ….

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!