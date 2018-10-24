Our City

by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

Is it black yet? I ask because you will see it before I do. Paving on Fort Hall from Harrison to Highway 39 was scheduled to start this week. I am sure Street Superintendent Daren Dahlke will let me know when it starts and how it is going while I am in Indianapolis with a group of awesome American Falls FFA members at the National FFA Convention.

But, you will see it before I will and it’s kind of like the first package on Christmas morning at this point. I am having a hard time waiting for it. I appreciate the help that Taylor Construction has given the street department in the paving and repaving of multiple city streets. We could not have afforded to do the amount we did without them already working here in town. I know, too, for many of you this is of little consolation for the amount of time it has taken to complete the primary project. Should the project not be completed by Oct. 27, penalty fees will begin to be assessed daily until final completion is signed off. I look forward to having it done but not as much as many of you and superintendent Dahlke.

Once done with the Fort Hall project Dahlke and his crew will begin trimming trees at the owner’s request that don’t meet the clearance standard as per city ordinance. He will also be working with Parks Superintendent Chris Fehringer, Jon Schutte and Lamb Weston, Stotz Equipment, Cat Rental and some area farmers to clear willows along the beaches at Willow Bay Recreation Area. There are a few potholes still in need of repair and time permitting streets to be swept and readied for winter.

Superintendent Fehringer will also start mowing, beating and burning much of the invasive vegetation between Highway 39 and the park at Willow Bay so that it can be replanted to native species and provide a much need facelift and habitat improvement. That project, too, is made possible by collaborative sponsors including Lamb Weston, the Bureau of Reclamation and others. Good things happen when everyone pitches in.

Family Reading Week is Nov. 11 to 17 and on behalf of Debbie Walmsley and our public library I would ask each of you to pitch in at home and take the opportunity to read to your children or grandchildren in my case. I think I may be reading Where the Red Fern Grows to mine as it was my very favorite book as a young boy. Regardless of the book take the time. I can tell you first hand that those students who are well read are also better prepared for life and work after they are done with school.

This last week the three teachers in the American Falls Ag Program provided the first of many eye opening experiences for students within our program. We conducted our first of three business and industry tours in our effort to make students aware of real career opportunities right here at home as part of the Growing Our Own project.

You will hear and read more about this part of the project in the next month or so. I would like to thank our business and industry partners for their time and

efforts now, however, and they include: Stotz Equipment, Petersen Manufacturing, Seagull Bay Dairy, Snake River Cattle, the Pocatello Animal Shelter, CHS Ag Services, Driscoll Potato and Lamb Weston.

And, lastly I want to personally thank Lance Funk for his efforts on behalf of the American Falls FFA Chapter in making it possible for 22 of our members to compete with the very best this country produces at the National FFA Convention. Without Lance’s diligence and coordination while working with other area farmers our chapter fundraiser would never happen. Likely, 17 of the 22 members would not be able to afford to compete at the highest possible level.

We live in a community so rich in talent. I can’t express to you enough how life-changing it is for so many FFA members that our farmers and businesses are willing to invest their sweat equity and money into the well-earned opportunities of a lifetime. This does not happen other places to the degree it happens in American Falls. Our members realize this and take very seriously the opportunity afforded them as do we as their teachers and advisors. More to follow.

Until next week…

Read the more opinion in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!