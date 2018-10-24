Concessionaires hope to join forces

Work progressing on making

Willow Bay a tourist destination

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

A recreation company that recently started developing American Falls’ Willow Bay Marina wants to join forces with Tamby Gilley, who is the concessioner of the Willow Bay Marina Campground. The city of American Falls leases the marina from the Bureau of Reclamation.

Chris Schultz, of Pinnacle Recreation, told the American Falls City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 17, that they would like to reopen the bid that Gilley currently controls. While Gilley would remain …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!