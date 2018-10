Local Accountant seeking part-time secretary/receptionist. Tuesdays 9-5. Good people and organizational skills required. Bookkeeping and computer skills preferred. During tax season, February 1 through April 15, the position is full time – Monday through Friday, 9-5, with 1 hour lunch. Wages DOE. Call (208) 226-2516 or (208) 251-5517.

