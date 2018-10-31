Viola (Cris) Toews

Viola (Cris) E. Toews, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep in American Falls, ID, on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.

Cris was a thoughtful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for the kindness she showed to others by dropping off meals and desserts when others were in need.

Cris was known for her hand-made greeting cards. In addition, she enjoyed and practiced many other types of crafts as well, i.e. cross-stitch, toll painting, eggshell carving. She enjoyed reading novels, especially those about espionage.

In her younger years, Cris golfed. More recently she would go to the natatorium to swim with friends.

Cris was born in American Falls on April 22, 1938, the daughter of David and Paulina Grischkowsky. She attended American Falls High School. She was employed by Falls Drug (formerly Rockland Pharmacy) but, after attending school to learn office administration skills, was employed by E&R Transportation up until her retirement. Cris, a born-again Christian, attended and worshipped at the Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church (LCMC).

Cris is survived by: her husband of 54 years, Ken R. Toews; children, Dr. Jerry D. Johnson and his wife Dr. Catherine Dubinin Johnson; Kelly D. Humeston and her husband Dan; and AB Williams and his wife Brenda; grandchildren, Dr. Jessica C. Bright (MD, MAJ USAF) and her husband Jacob (CPT USAF); Dr. Jennifer C. Johnson; Ashley M. Schwager and her husband Erik; Beau Dunbar and his wife Casie; Tera Jacobson and her husband John; and Gavin Williams; step-grandchildren, Laryssia and Lyndsey Jacobson and James Huisenga; great-grandsons, Brandon Jacobson and Karter Dunbar; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral will start at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at the American Falls Christian Fellowship, 329 Harrison Street, American Falls. Interment will follow at Falls View Cemetery, American Falls.