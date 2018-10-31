Lorenzo Gonzalez

Lorenzo Valenzuela Gonzalez, 51, passed away suddenly following a long battle with kidney and heart disease, returning to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

Lorenzo was born on May 18, 1967 in Chihuahua, Mexico, to Josefina Valenzuela and Margarito Gonzalez. He spent his early years in Mexico until his family moved to Arizona. Finally settling in Twin Falls, ID, where they made their home. Some of Lorenzo’s proudest moments were becoming a United States citizen, graduating from Twin Falls High School, and obtaining a certificate in early childhood education. Lorenzo worked for the Idaho Migrant Council and EICAP for 20 years until his illness made it impossible to work. During his tenure at the Idaho Migrant Council he met Heather Preston and fell in love.

He is survived by: the love of his life, Heather Gonzalez; his three children, Maikayah (Elijah) Baird, Gabriel Gonzalez, 15, and Kiera Gonzalez, 12; and granddaughter, Victoria, eight months. He is also survived by: his five siblings, Nestora B. Hernandez, Maria A. Alaniz, Maria E. Hernandez, Jose G. Gonzalez, Juan A. Gonzalez. Lorenzo is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, cousins, and brother and sister in-laws that he deeply loved.

Lorenzo loved his children and family with every fiber of his being and recently became a grandfather. Family was the most important thing to Lorenzo and continued to share his love until the end.

Lorenzo, later in life, became a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Becoming a faithful servant of Heavenly Father.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to all the care that was given to Lorenzo throughout his illness. Including all who took care of him at dialysis and all the wonderful care providers at Gateway transitional care.

Lorenzo was preceded in death by: his parents, Josefina Valenzuela and Margarito Gonzalez; and step-father, Ventura Hernandez; his nephew, Tylan Claunch; and mother and father-in-law, Charlene and James VanSell.

Funeral services will be provided by Davis-Rose Mortuary. Funeral services will be Thursday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Chapel located at 650 Pocatello Avenue in American Falls. Presiding over the service is Bishop Joel Beck. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Davis-Rose Mortuary, to help pay for funeral expenses.