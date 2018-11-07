The Power County Magistrate Court/Clerk’s Office is hiring a full-time Deputy Clerk. This employee will be a comprehensive member of the County Court Team in processing Court filings and payments. This position requires strong writing, customer relations, financial, organizational and other general office skills. Additional duties may include support to the Clerk’s Office. Applications are available in the Power County Clerk’s Office or online at www.co.power.id.us. Application and resumes must be submitted no later than 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 15, 2018. This position would provide for full medical, dental and vision insurance coverage and PERSI Retirement benefits. Monetary compensation will be offered based on experience and within the budgetary constraints.

