Betty Jean Brookbush Lash, of Holladay, UT, passed away at the age of 91 on Feb. 1, 2018 in Salt Lake City, UT. She was born in Goshen, ID, on Dec. 15, 1926, to William Julius and Sybil Eliza Hansen Brookbush.

From the birth of her first grandchildren (twins), she has simply been known to all as “Grandma Betty”. She loved to cheer on and support her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending soccer games, recitals, school programs, and church events. Christmas Eve dinner at Grandma Betty’s was a beloved tradition for decades, featuring the famed holiday poppers with paper crowns and homemade rolls with raspberry jam.

She spent her childhood in the small Idaho towns of Goshen, Osgood, Aberdeen, and Sterling. She enjoyed being with her relatives and hearing stories of her pioneer ancestors. Through her school years, she worked in the Brookbush general store and learned the value of hard work. She was an excellent student at Aberdeen High School, but bragged about being expelled three times for going to a dance, attending a football game, and sneaking out for a joy ride.

She met Leslie David Lash at the University of Idaho, and was drawn to him because of his dark hair. The two were married on Aug. 26, 1948 in Sterling, ID, and she made a point of removing the “obey” clause from their vows. They were sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on Dec. 18, 1952. They had a daughter, Leslie, and two sons, Stephen and Kevin. She was always proud of her children’s accomplishments, and of “getting each of them into medical school.” Her devotion to learning, hard work, and self-discipline inspired her children to always do their best. They were also afraid of what their mother would say if they got any grade less than an A.

Betty was the first member of her family to attend college, graduating from the University of Idaho in 1948 with a Bachelor of Science in Bacteriology and Medical Technology. She worked for decades in medical laboratory science, first at Holy Cross Hospital, then later as the blood bank supervisor at the Veterans Administration Hospital. She felt a great sense of pride working there because she was able to serve those who had given so much for their country. She achieved certification as a Specialist in Blood Banking from the American Association of Blood Banks in 1978. She was later appointed Inspector for the AABB and inspected blood banks in the western states for 18 years.

Les died at the age of 59 from colon cancer. Betty kept busy after his death by traveling the world with friends and family, visiting 34 countries. She was a service missionary and hostess at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building for over ten years, and loved meeting people from around the world. Her greatest mission, however, was researching and writing histories on 19 family members. Her many years of genealogical research reconnected her family with their Danish Bryggebusch cousins, uncovered previously unknown Dutch ancestry, and solved the mystery of Henry Clay Jordan.

She is survived by her sister, Valene Johnson; children, Leslie Jean Lash Goodwin, Stephen David Lash (Tracey), Kevin Brook Lash (Christie); eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Shirley Ann Pitts; and her husband, Leslie David Lash.

Funeral services were held Feb. 5, 2018 at the Holladay 26th Ward. Interment was at Holladay Memorial Cemetery.