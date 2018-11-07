Thanks to veterans and all those who support them and us

To the editor,

On behalf of the American Legion Post 59 in Aberdeen, we thank all Veterans currently serving, those that have served, POWs and MIA and especially those that have given their lives in defense of our Country, Freedom and Liberty!

The Legion members would also send a special thanks to all the Patriotic members of our communities who didn’t serve, but were behind the scenes with love and support and a special thanks to the American Legion Auxiliary gals who do so much to support the Legion

The American Legion extends a special thanks to those business groups that assisted in the remodeling of the American Legion Hall, to include new light fixtures, two new toilets, two new stoves, painting, new furnace and air conditioner and updated electrical outlets.

Thank you to the Aberdeen Rotary for their generous donations in funds.

The following businesses donated time and labor or gave the American Legion discounts on materials: Stro’s Electric, Aberdeen Ace Hardware and Sierra Plumbing and Heating.

Please come and join us on on Saturday, Nov. 10, and let the American Legion members serve you breakfast as we celebrate Veterans Day. This would be an excellent time for all of you in the community to rub shoulders with us and see the updates to the Legion building, which is your building as well.

Thanks again and happy Veterans Day to all,

Ron Ellis, Commander

Aberdeen

American Legion Post 59