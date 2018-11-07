Do you love Aberdeen? Rotary seeks members

Do you have a passion for improving our community? Are you seeking an opportunity to serve with like-minded people to provide service to the town of Aberdeen? Would you like access to funding and human resources to help you fulfill your community-improvement ideas?
The Aberdeen Rotary Club is seeking new members who are interested in making Aberdeen …
Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!
|
Thanks for reading!
Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!