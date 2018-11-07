Sanchez plans to play professional soccer after graduation

by Daniel Moore / Press Staff Writer
American Falls High School graduate Maria Sanchez is looking soon to become a professional soccer player. The senior at Santa Clara University had her last home game on Friday, Nov. 2, and will graduate this December.
After graduation, she plans on looking at the professional soccer circuit in the United States or Europe.
She was a member of …
