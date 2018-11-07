Estep named deputy commissioner

New position helps while two
commissioners battle health issues
by Daniel Moore
Press Staff Writer
The Power County Commission appointed former commissioner Ken Estep as a deputy commissioner on Monday, Oct. 29.
Having a deputy commissioner is unusual for the county. Power County Commissioner Delane Anderson is undergoing treatments for an illness in Utah five days a week, and is only home on the weekends. Considering the long-term nature of the treatments, Anderson did not want to leave the county without a commissioner, and after checking what options were available with the attorney general’s office, appointing a deputy commissioner seemed like the best option, he said.
The sheriff has deputies, and the county clerk has deputy clerks, and a deputy commissioner is no different than those positions …
