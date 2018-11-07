Press Top News

Estep named deputy commissioner

New position helps while two

commissioners battle health issues

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Power County Commission appointed former commissioner Ken Estep as a deputy commissioner on Monday, Oct. 29.

Having a deputy commissioner is unusual for the county. Power County Commissioner Delane Anderson is undergoing treatments for an illness in Utah five days a week, and is only home on the weekends. Considering the long-term nature of the treatments, Anderson did not want to leave the county without a commissioner, and after checking what options were available with the attorney general’s office, appointing a deputy commissioner seemed like the best option, he said.

The sheriff has deputies, and the county clerk has deputy clerks, and a deputy commissioner is no different than those positions …

