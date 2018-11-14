Last year while trying to teach a child the importance of giving rather than receiving, the idea was born to start a Senior Citizen Christmas Tree in Aberdeen. The goal of the little tree, is to provide a special Christmas to some seniors who may be alone, widows, widowers, low income, or a senior citizen that could just use a little surprise under the tree Christmas morning.

Last year was a great success, according to …

