AFHS girls’ basketball falls to West Side

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls girls’ basketball team played its first game of the season against West Side, at West Side on Friday, Nov. 9. American Falls took the loss, 60 to 53.

The Lady Beavers started out strong, finishing the first quarter 15-11. But the second quarter proved to be their downfall, as West Side came back to …

