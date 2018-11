The family of Leann Mansfield would like to send a special thank you to everyone who made her remembrance just how she would have wanted. A huge thank you to the LDS Relief Society 2nd Ward, Rose Mortuary, Joyce Foster, RJ Hawkes, and Bishop Driscoll. Also a huge thank you to the AFPD, EMTs, Encompass, friends and family for their care and assistance. Sincerely, The family of Leann Mansfield.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!