Two temporary position openings. $11.66 per hour + housing at no cost to the worker. A signed contract may be required. ¾ time guarantee. Dates of need 12/01/18-10/01/19. Work tools, supplies & equipment will be provided at no cost to the worker. Transportation & subsistence expenses to work-site provided by employer or paid by employer upon completion of 50% of the work contract. Must be able to ride horses and operate an ATV safely. Must have 3 months’ experience & provide (l) reference from previous employer with knowledge of applicant’s skills. Must be able to lift 75 pounds. Attend to livestock-feeds & waters livestock, calving, wean calves, vaccinations & pregnancy check cows. Moves livestock to pasture for grazing. Assist with castration of livestock & branding. Builds & maintains fences, corrals, cabins, buildings, range improvements & livestock equipment. Cleans livestock stalls & sheds. Must have irrigation knowledge & management, planting, cultivating & harvesting hay for livestock. Light Mechanical skills preferred to maintain equipment. Assist with the shipping of cows & calves. Longer hours (night shifts during calving) & more days (up to 7 days per week) may be required when feeding cows supplemental rations, calving season, irrigation & haying season. Workers must be willing & able to perform all duties per the employer’s requirements during the contract period. Workers will be expected to work in conditions normally associated with Wyoming climate. Flying Triangle Ranch, Fremont County, Wyoming. Call Rawlins Workforce Center (307) 324-3485 or contact your nearest State Workforce Center. Refer to order #WY2654800

