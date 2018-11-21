Carquest (Schow’s Inc.) full time Parts Counter Person/Delivery Drive

Carquest (Schow’s Inc.) is currently looking to fill the position of full time Parts Counter Person/Delivery Driver. Assists all customers in selecting required parts in a friendly, professional, and efficient manner, sells parts to all customers, over the counter, or on the phone. Follows up on back-ordered parts. Clean driving record. Ensuring timely delivery of goods to predetermined customers on specific routes, reviewing orders prior to delivery and loading and unloading trucks. Able to work every other Saturday. Apply in person at: Carquest Auto Parts,

2844 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID 83211. (208) 226-2326