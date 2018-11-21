Power County Magistrate Court/Clerk’s Office part-time problem solving court coordinator

The Power County Magistrate Court/Clerk’s Office is hiring a part-time problem solving court coordinator. This employee will be a key member of the Power County Drug Court Team and will support its mission to identify and direct treatment toward offenders who have been identified as having substance abuse/addiction issues. Applications are available in the Power County Clerk’s Office or online at www.co.power.id.us. Application and resumes must be submitted no later than 4:00 pm on November 30, 2018. This position is grant funded. Monetary compensation will be offered based on experience and within the budgetary constraints.

