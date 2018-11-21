Ethelene Mae Isaak passed away Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello, ID.

She was born on Dec. 27, 1929 to David and Ida Adams Ransom in Sublett, ID. She spent her adult life in eastern Idaho.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Ronald Isaak; son, Marvin (Buzzy) Weisenburger; her two sisters, Donna Bitton and Betty Seal. She is survived by: her daughter, Janis Carlson; and also eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and two sisters, Joyce Cawley and Dianne Chelson.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 20, with Pastor Kevin Chupp from First Mennonite Church at the Homestead Cemetery in Aberdeen, ID. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.