Donald Shelman, 92

Donald W. Shelman, 92, passed away, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at the Gables of Shelley. He was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice.

Donald was born March 29, 1926 in Springfield, ID, to Don Shelman and Myrtle Wells Shelman. He was born on the farm in the house his father and grandfather built before his parents were married. His life was centered in farming.

In 1947 his father helped him buy ground next to his farm. He played a part in developing that farming area. He lived most of his life in Springfield, attending grade school in Springfield and Grandview and graduating from Aberdeen High School. He was the school bus driver his junior and senior year.

On April 7, 1945 he was home on leave from Navy Boot Camp and married his high school sweetheart, Colleen Lee, at her parents’ home in Aberdeen. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many auxiliaries throughout his life including Bishop of the Lakeview Ward for almost six years. He and his wife enjoyed being temple workers for 18 years and made many lasting friendships. Donald also served a one-year service mission at the Idaho Falls Family History Center.

Donald and Colleen spent 69 years building a home and family on the farm in Springfield. He enjoyed life and liked to have fun. He was active and involved with his community, serving 15 years on the Aberdeen School Board. He was always there with a willing hand to help out a neighbor or friend. He loved his family, friends, cars, flying, and loved to share stories with anyone that would listen. He was a member of the Idaho Cowboy Poetry Association and had a voice and talent for memorizing and reciting poetry.

Donald is survived by his children, Dean (Norene) Shelman of Burn, OR; Kent (Wendy) Shelman of Idaho Falls; Jan (Roger) Cooper of Shelley; Terri (Boyd) Calder of Chehalis, WA; Tod (Sueann) Shelman of Springfield; 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen; his parents; infant twin sisters; one older sister and one great-grandson.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Lakeview LDS Chapel in Springfield. Family met with friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.