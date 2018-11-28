Carl Ray Christensen Jr., 72

Carl Ray Christensen Jr. was born on Nov. 15, 1946 in Shelley, ID, to Carl and Mary Christensen. Ray passed away on Nov. 20, 2018 at the George E. Wahlen Veteran’s Home in Ogden, UT. Ray returned to his Father in Heaven after valiantly fighting a brain injury he sustained from a fall back in June.

As a young man Ray lived with his parents and seven siblings in Sterling, ID. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1965. He joined the United States Marine Corps immediately following his graduation. He served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star, an Expert Marksman and two Purple Hearts.

It was in the Marines that he met his sweetheart of 49 years, Barbara Ester. They married in Hawaii and then moved to Sterling, ID, where they spent their entire married lives. They were blessed with four children, Janae Smith, Vikki-Rae (Shane) Rucker, Jeffrey (Brigit) Christensen and Corinne (Nick) Barry.

Ray farmed and ran cattle until a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis forced his retirement. However, retirement and MS didn’t slow him down in the least. Ray’s motto was “I do what I want, when I want, with who I want.”

Ray was a real character. He was known for his sense of humor, his sometimes questionable comments and stories and his brutal honesty. He was very patriotic and proudly flew the American flag. Ray had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and he’d share that testimony in his own colorful way. Anyone who knows Ray knows he absolutely loved horses. His daughter, Vikki, shared his passion and they spent countless hours riding together. They also had many friends who joined them on their rides.

Ray also enjoyed following the different sports teams from Aberdeen High School.

Ray is survived by: his wife, Barbara; his four children; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; seven siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Lakeview LDS Church in Springfield, ID. Family met with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.