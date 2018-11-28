Vera Jean Housley, maiden name Petty, passed away early Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 22, 2018, surrounded by family. She was born July 25, 1931, to William and Emma Petty in Swan Lake, ID, and graduated from Downey High School in 1949.

Vera Jean was a vibrant girl who, at 14, learned the rancher’s life by daily riding on horseback to the top of Oxford Peak to deliver her brother’s lunch. Her least favorite chore was milking cows at 4:30 a.m.

After a year at BYU, while working at the Bannock County Agent Office, she met a young crop duster named Conn Housley. They honeymooned by air, flying cross-country in a Piper Cub.

Vera Jean was the athlete in the family; an accomplished water-skier throwing rooster tails in the Sawtooths. She was a hiker, motorcyclist and camper. She also sang lead in the Pocatello Sweet Adelines that performed at Frasier Hall.

But her later and major avocation was cueing round dances for the square dance club founded by her and Conn: the Funstars. The Funstars became one of the area’s most successful clubs, doing conventions and workshops in Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Montana and Idaho.

Vera Jean’s vivacious spirit charmed everyone. She was the soul of the family and a light to her circle of friends. “We will miss your bright eyes and sweet smile.”

She is survived by sister, Dorothy; sons, David and Ken; grandchildren, Jason, Kevin, and Laura. She is preceded in death by husband, Conn; grandchild, Brian; and siblings, Keith, Anne, and Alene.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave., Pocatello, ID. Funeral services will be on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. at the LDS Church, 225 Oakwood Dr., Pocatello, ID, with a viewing for one hour prior.

Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello. ID.

