Mr. AHS contestants for 2018

Mr. AHS competition is tonight

Aberdeen High School boys will be competing in the first Mr. AHS on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Mr. AHS will be like the Distinguished Young Woman program except this is for the high school boys. Participants will be judged on scholastic, interview, physical fitness, talent, and stage presence (which will include “best strut”).

There are six boys that will be competing…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!