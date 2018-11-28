Community Christmas Festival coming Saturday

Our City

by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

I hope that each one of you had a good Thanksgiving last week and that you had plenty to be thankful for.

This week at city hall will be dedicated to the final update and revision of the city code prior to next week’s city council meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 5, when the council will set the public hearing on the proposed changes to the current ordinances. Two council members, the department superintendent, clerk Robyn Herndon and I will be meeting each day to review each section of the code.

On Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. we will be reviewing the ordinances associated with the water and wastewater department, Wednesday at the same time will be the administration review, followed on Thursday with streets, sanitation and building administration. We will conclude the week by reviewing the ordinances in police which will include two revisions to ordinances associated with dogs, specifically the vicious dog ordinance and a new ordinance concerning a dog park at Lee Street Park.

As I have written previously many of our ordinances are older than or at least as old as I am. I was born in 1960, and while I can’t be updated and made more relevant the ordinances can with a little time and work. A summary of the proposed changes will be reviewed prior to setting the public hearing at next week’s council meeting and again prior to the public hearing which will likely be set in early January at this point.

My goal eight months ago was to have the city code and possible annexation areas decided by Christmas. That didn’t happen. As far as annexation goes we are awaiting direction and recommendations from our attorney so that the council can make thoughtful and plausible decisions as to which properties to annex. I hope to have a more defined scope for possible annexation after January 2. Once that scope is defined at least one open house followed by a public hearing will be scheduled and published in this column and in the appropriate section of The Power County Press; you won’t have to wonder. Specific property owners who are intended to be annexed will receive written notification and if possible a visit from either me or Jeff Nelson our building administrator.

Later in January and into early February the city council, superintendents and I will be reviewing our strategic plan and identifying ways to better serve and meet your needs. Also over the course of this winter the water and wastewater department will be trying to coordinate any major projects with the street department so that as we address infrastructure needs throughout the city both those above and below ground can be updated at the same time.

I would like to thank and commend Idaho Central Credit Union on choosing to become a member of our community. And, further thank them for taking the initiative to clean up the property they purchased from Wells Fargo Bank. It looks much better. I also thank the parks department for doing the same along all of Idaho Street. It looks so much better. Both efforts will make those of the street department elves much easier as they hang lights and decorations in preparation for the holiday season.

If it is not on your calendar it should be…the “Lighting the Spirit Within” Community Christmas Festival is this Saturday, Dec. 1. Festivities begin from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the A.F. Little Theatre where anyone can meet Santa Claus and get a picture. From 3:30 to 6 p.m. the donation stations will be open. ‘Tis the Season of Giving…bring items for local charities to help Power County residents and get an extra raffle ticket. At the same time join in the downtown fun with various opportunities to take part in the festivities including ornament decorating, along with other crafts and treats. Also, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. make your way to the A.F. Christian Fellowship for the caroling trolley, gingerbread houses, art show, hot drinks and snacks. At 5 p.m. take the kids and grandkids to the A.F. Library for the holiday book reading. Then follow it up from 5:30 to 6 at the live nativity scene and warm up with some tasty soup. The merchant raffle drawing is at 6 p.m. along with the tree lighting.

Finally don’t miss the spirit of the season at St. John’s Lutheran Church and the community Christmas concert from 6:30 to 7:30. I look forward to seeing you all there.

Until next week…