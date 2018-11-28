Chamber holiday raffle, festival coming Dec. 1

Tickets are available now at participating local businesses for the annual raffle put on by the Greater American Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. For every $25 spent at participating businesses, participants can enter a raffle that has plenty of prizes donated by the businesses. Raffle tickets can be dropped off at Rockland Pharmacy.
