Hilario Cardona Palacios, 54, of American Falls, died Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in American Falls. The Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

