Falls Irrigation District is hiring a Canal Maintenance/Relief Ditch Rider. Must live within the district, or willing to relocate, possible housing available. Class B CDL Required or able to obtain in 90 days. Pay DOE. Benefits included. Contact Falls Irrigation District at 310 Valdez St., American Falls, ID 83211, or call (208) 226-5227, Monday thru Thursday.

