July 10, 1921 – November 23, 2018

Elsie Agnes Jacokes, 97, of Jerome, ID, went to join her beloved son, Will Spalding, in Heaven on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 in Eagle, ID. She was born on July 10, 1921 at her uncle’s farm near Roy, ID, to William Frederick Gross and Lizzy Sievers Gross. She joined a brother, Wesley Henry Gross, and they later welcomed a baby sister, Alta Mae.

Elsie met Raymond Willard Spalding at a dance and they were later married in Hailey, ID. Elsie welcomed her beloved son, Willard Leroy Spalding, in 1937. Raymond and Elsie later divorced, and Elsie met Alva Emmett Jacokes, also at a dance, and they married in 1941 just before he left to fight in WWII.

Elsie helped her parents and Alva farm her parents’ place west of Jerome, and also worked for King’s Variety Store in Jerome for 42 years. She belonged to several bowling leagues where she attended several state tournaments. She also enjoyed golfing, participating in her craft, gardening and card clubs, going to Yuma, the Sievers Cousin’s lunch, and being in the outdoors, going to the mountains, camping and hunting. She still enjoyed getting out in her yard; even doing some yard work the summer before she moved to Boise, and going rock chuck hunting with her grandson, Mark. Elsie also greatly enjoyed and looked forward to her nephew, Herb Doty’s, visits.

Elsie will be deeply missed by her grandson, Mark Spalding of Eagle, ID; Mark’s son Nick of Eagle and Palm Desert, CA; and daughter, Hailey of Eagle, and U of U in Salt Lake City, UT; granddaughter, Marci Spalding of Boise, ID; daughter-in-law, Georganne Spalding of Glenns Ferry, ID; and Georganne’s mother, Marie Strode of McCall, ID; also her special friends and caregivers, Dick and Patty Bryant and Richard and Viola Allphin; her nephew, Gary Babbitt of Boise; and his children, Brooke, Laramie and Geoff; nieces, Karen (Joe) Gohl of Republic, WA; and their sons, Jason, Aaron and William; and Brenda Burk of Clairmore, OK, and her daughters, Belle and Andi; nephew, Herb Doty of American Falls; as well as special and numerous Sievers and Kress cousins.

Elsie is having a joyous reunion in Heaven with her beloved son, Will; her parents, William and Lizzy; both husbands, Raymond and Alva; her brother, Wesley; sister, Alta; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Elsie’s Life was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.

