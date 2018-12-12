Judy Walker

Judy Lee Balls Walker, 68, of Ammon and formerly of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.

Judy was born Nov. 6, 1950, in Moses Lake, Grant, Washington to Ivan Albert Welker and LaMay Rindlisbacher. Judy was adopted on Jan. 9, 1956, at the age of five, by Thomas Earl Balls and Martha Faye Benson Balls. Later that year on July 6, 1956, Judy was sealed to her adoptive parents in the Logan LDS Temple.

As a child Judy lived in Preston, Shelley, Woodville, and Aberdeen. She attended schools in Aberdeen and loved animals, being in the outdoors, and drawing.

Judy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in the Junior Sunday School, Nursery, and was a Single Adult Leader. She did volunteer work at the Salvation Army and Developmental Workshop and most recently at the Humanitarian Center.

On Dec. 27, 1975, she married Edward Vincent Phillips in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. To this union were born three children: Christine, Edward and James. They lived in Pocatello and Aberdeen and later moved to Washington State. Judy and Edward were later divorced.

In 1982 or 1983, Judy married John Lemuel Curry from Halfway, OR, in the Seattle LDS Temple. They lived in Alaska, Aberdeen and later moved to Oregon. They divorced and Judy and her children moved to Idaho Falls to be closer to family.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Christine L. Curry (Brian) Wilson of Iona, ID; son, Edward David Curry of Nampa, ID; son, James Thomas Curry (Brittney Goodsell) of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Ervil Eugene (Nellie) Balls of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Everett Jay Balls of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Thomas LeRoy (Linda) Balls of Aberdeen, ID; brother, Danny Johnson of Albuquerque, NM; two half-sisters, Pamela Susanne (Michael) Curry of Northfield, MN; and Patricia Fatima Essiaw-Guaysom of Spanish Fork, UT; four half-brothers, whom she never knew, and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents; her birth parents; and two sisters, Alice Faye Balls and Elenor May Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon). The family will visit with friends on Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Aberdeen Cemetery in Aberdeen, ID.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.

