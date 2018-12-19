With great sadness, on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, Roy Schmett, loving husband and father of seven children, passed away at age 71.

Roy was born on Oct. 15, 1947 in American Falls, ID. He began his 44-year insurance career at the Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho in 1969. He joined the Mountain West’s accounting department in 1972, and within a few years he was then promoted to the management position. In 2004, while holding the vice president of accounting and CFO positions, Roy accepted the vice president of claims position. In 2005, he was promoted to CEO. Upon retirement in 2013, Roy and his wife, Diana, spent time traveling, enjoying family and the great outdoors.

Roy had a passion for hunting, rafting, beating everyone at a game of pool and allowing the grandkids to beat him at cards. He had the ability to make everyone smile, feel comfortable and accepted in a matter of moments. He has changed so many people’s lives and made friends everywhere he went.

Roy was preceded in death by: his father, Earnest, and his mother, Marie; his brother Dennis; sister Linda; and his eldest son Kevin. He is survived by: his wife Diana; his six children, Greg, Jayson, Jamey, Jordan, Jerrold and Jeannie; 17 grandkids, and 11 great-grandkids. Roy has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held later in 2019, on his ranch in Wyoming and will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be sent to 9501 Catalina Cove Circle, Las Vegas, NV, 89147.