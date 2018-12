Bill C. Terry of Aberdeen passed away Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 surrounded by his loving family.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aberdeen First Ward. There will be another viewing at the church from 10 to 10:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, with the funeral starting at 11. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.