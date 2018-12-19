Bill Terry

Bill C. Terry passed away at his home on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Bill was 70 years old. He was born on Sept. 29, 1948 in Wendell, ID, to Merle Mulliner Terry and Beth Louise Lancaster.

He graduated from Aberdeen High School and married his long-time sweetheart Jackie Palmer in 1966. They made their home in Aberdeen where they were blessed with four children: Jeri Dawn, Stacy Alan, Eric Raegan and Marin Nicole. In 1971, they built the house they currently reside in.

Bill was employed by JR Simplot, Terry’s Farm and Building Supply, Keith and Ray Duffin, and for the past 32 years, Farm Bureau Insurance Company.

Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the great Idaho outdoors, and enjoyed going camping and spending time with his family.

Bill was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in various church callings, dedicating himself to the service of others.

Bill is survived by: his wife, Jackie, Aberdeen; his children Jeri Dawn (Dean) Jolley, Aberdeen, Stacy (Katina) Terry, Wellington, CO, Eric (Julia) Terry, Winnemucca, NV, and Marin (Jason) Simonson, Pocatello, ID; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and a third to bless our family in February 2019; mother, Beth Bengoechea, Cascade, ID; sisters, Karma, Janice, Carolyn, Christine, Emma, Arlene, Mary Kay and Tammy; brothers, Steve, Taylor and Gordon.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Merle M. Terry; his step-mother Lois Terry; and his step-fathers Taylor Bowlden Sr. and Albert Bengoechea; sisters, Marsha and Anita.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aberdeen First Ward. There will be another viewing at the church from 10 to 10:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, with the funeral starting at 11. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.