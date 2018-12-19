Council discusses increased load limit on East Bingham

Mayor Larry Barrett said Simplot wants the load limit on East Bingham to increase from the current 105,000 pounds to 129,000 pounds. With the increase they could add an extra axle on their potato trucks hauling from the cellars on the Simplot property. Company officials said the extra axle spreads the weight of the load out so it is less wearing on the road.

Councilman Mary Leisy asked if that would make additional wear and tear on the road that is in bad shape already. Barrett said it has been a lot of years since that road was surfaced. Councilman Karl Vollmer said ,,,

