Chamber thanks for Christmas celebration

To the editor,

Merry Christmas to our Awesome Community!

“It’s just not Christmas in American Falls until we see the live nativity at our city park.” This and other holiday sentiments were expressed at our recent Chamber of Commerce sponsored community Christmas festival, “Lighting the Spirit Within.” The Chamber thanks each one of you that attended and promoted the spirit of Christmas that day.

2018 marks the fifth year of our Community Christmas Festival, and what a glorious ride it has been. From Santa’s grand entrance on top of the fire truck, creating gingerbread houses with friends, coloring Christmas cards, crafting personal wreaths, caroling in a horse-drawn buggy, donating warm clothes and food, sipping hot cocoa around the barrel fires, experiencing the magic of story-time coming to life, winning a raffled prize donated by our generous area merchants, lighting the City Christmas Lights, taking in the peace-giving sight of the beautiful live nativity, to the evening musical performances displaying a variety of local talented musicians that really did bring the true meaning of Christmas into our hearts. We felt unified, we felt grateful, and we felt LOVE. What a night!

Although the American Falls Chamber sponsors this wonderful event, it is only possible because of so many helpful individuals and our hometown businesses that happily reach out to work together, serve our community, and give from the heart. So, Thank You to all who participated in every way. We look forward to joining you again next year to “Light the Spirit Within” and prove that Christmas really is “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!”

Merry Christmas,

The Greater American Falls Area

Chamber of Commerce

