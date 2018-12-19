School board trustees name new elementary school after J.R. Simplot

The new school being built in American Falls will be named the J. R. Simplot Elementary School, according to a press release by the American Falls School District School Board. The name was voted on by the school board during the Monday, Dec. 17, board meeting.

“We are pleased to name our school after one of the great Idahoans,” said Kamren Koompin, School Board Chairman. “His work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit and technological leadership are something we would like to instill in our students.”

The 38,692 square foot building will host grades 3-5 with an anticipated….

