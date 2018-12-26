Thanks for all you do in Aberdeen

To the editor,

The Aberdeen American Legion Auxiliary thanks all the people here in Aberdeen that donated to the Veterans Gift Table on Dec. 1, 2018. Linda Cardona took a lot of items over and they had 22 tables full of gifts that the veterans got to buy for their families. The veterans are so appreciative of all that we do for them.

Also thank you to all who came out to the Light Parade and bought baked potatoes, hot chocolate and plates of goodies. And thanks to the ones who bought tickets for our Quilt Raffle.

We would like to thank SunRiver for donating the potatoes and Bonnie Medellin for making her famous chili and coming to help and Ron Ellis, American Legion Commander, and his wife Leslie, for being in charge of the hot chocolate!

A big thank you to all the crafty people we have in Aberdeen that came to sell their beautiful crafts at our Dec. 6 Annual Bazaar. We didn’t have a great turnout of people buying but that’s the way it is sometimes. We thank Santa for stopping by and officially opening up the bazaar.

The tricot quilt was won by Irma Cardona who lives in California. She gave it to her sister Angie Torres who lives here and the other quilt, made and donated by Monica Wiebe, was won by Bonnie Medellin.

Thank you again to all you wonderful people here in Aberdeen. We know you appreciate and honor our veterans and help out so much!

Thank you again,

Aberdeen American Legion Auxiliary

Linda Cardona, Vice-President