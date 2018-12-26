Girls’ basketball loses to Malad

The Aberdeen High School girls basketball team hosted Malad on Wednesday, Dec. 19. The Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Dragons 51-25.

No stats were available at press time for this game.

Last week the Lady Tigers took on American Falls at home, winning 59-42 and beating Salmon 49-25.

Friday, Dec. 14, Aberdeen played their cross reservoir rivals American Falls. Aberdeen was down by five points at the end of the first quarter 18-13. They outscored American Falls in the second quarter…

