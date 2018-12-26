Wrestling program asks for sports grade qualification change

Aberdeen wrestling team assistant coach Julie Beck talked to school board members Elaine Blik, Todd Lowder, Mike Shackelford, Sherrie Mauroner and David Wahlen, about changing the way the wrestling team qualified to participate in the program. Currently, they, along with all the other athletics, can have no F’s and must have a grade point average (GPA) of 2.0 or above.

Beck said two years ago they had the eligibility changed to a week-by-week qualification and it worked great. Last year the eligibility got changed from that to checking before the sports begin and three more times at three week intervals. She said …

