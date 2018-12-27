FFA chapter thanks supporters

(Note: this letter was published in the Wednesday, Dec. 19 edition of The Power County Press, but parts of the letter were inadvertently omitted by Press staff, and so was republished in the Dec. 26 edition and on-line)

To the editor,

The American Falls FFA Chapter would like to thank the generous farmers in our community for making our potato drive successful once again.

The donations of these farmers make numerous opportunities available to our FFA students. It provides them opportunities to compete at district, state and at nationals. This provides such a positive difference in the lives of so many students and they represent our FFA Chapter amazingly.

Thanks to Allen Farms, County Line Farms, Diamond K Farms, Driscoll Farms, Gehring AG, K Bar K Farms, Koompin Farms, Lance Funk Farms, Nate Schroeder, Neibaur Farms, Pahl Farms, Pumpco, Ritchey Toevs, Will Rowe, Ruff Time Farms, Tiede Farms, Wada Farms/Shane Tilley and West Farms.

Respectfully yours,

Lance and Lisa Funk

Jeff and Dennise

Burgemeister