Leslie Dean Savage was born to Vaughn E and Sharon Savage on June 6, 1966. He passed away in Twin Falls at St. Luke’s Hospital on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

Les was a joy to all that knew him including his extended family at WDB where he had resided for the past 30 years. Thanks to all of you for your loving care of Les all these years.

He is survived by: his Aunt Marilyn, Aunt Priscilla (Tony-Buck), Aunt Donna and Aunt Brenda; Uncles Melvin (Karen) and Doug; step-father Roger Greenup; sisters, Vicki (Davi) and Becky; brother Michael; and step-mother Kathy; numerous aunts, cousins and three nephews Levi, Brady and Jacoby.

He was preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents; Aunt Linda; his parents Vaughn and Sharon; cousins Robert Roberts, John “John-John” Campbell and Cory Savage. Also, by his beloved grandparents Ray and Alvina Savage, who raised him.

Les, keep chasing those coyotes with Grandpa and keep on truckin. Also keep fighting those fires with Smokey the Bear. Les was cremated and a memorial will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter.