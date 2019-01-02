Leadell Nielsen passed away on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2018, from natural causes.

Lee was born Oct. 1, 1933 in Helena, MT, to Lyle and Delores Davis. She married Virgil Cook. This union had four children. They later divorced. She met her eternal companion Carl Nielsen. They were sealed in the Cardston Alberta LDS Temple. This union produced one daughter, Carla.

Lee loved dogs her entire life and always had them as pets.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, her husband Carl, and two of her children, Kelly Cassell and Perry Nielsen. Lee is survived by her children Pete (Linda) Nielsen, Pat (Rexann) Nielsen and Carla (Chris) Snyder, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

