County makes plans to oppose personal property tax repeal

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Power County officials are gearing up for what could be another fight on personal property tax.

Getting rid of the tax is a priority of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, a lobbying firm representing Idaho businesses. However, the tax provides around 40 percent of Power County’s budget.

Unlike regular property taxes that only tax the ground and buildings on the property, personal property taxes tax a business’s equipment. The fight against the tax is ongoing, with the county opposing its elimination for over a decade. For many counties, its elimination would not make much of a difference, but for Power County…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!