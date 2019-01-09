Larry Kelley, age 85, of Georgetown, TX, passed away on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. He was born Sept. 30, 1933 in Arnold, NB, to Clarence and Bernice (Jarmin) Kelley. Larry married Judith Ferber on Dec. 31, 1960 in Denver, CO.

Larry received his BS degree from Denver University and worked for Optical Coating Lab as a Division Controller until his retirement in 1992. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.

Survivors include: his wife, Judy Kelley; sons, Chris and Steve Kelley; daughter, Lauri Creekmore; grandchildren, Brendan Kelley, Briana Kelley, Morgan Creekmore, Janine Kelley, Taylor Creekmore; sister, Marla Bethke

“My days on this earth are now complete,

and it has been a very good life.

I fondly say good bye to my relatives and friends.

Thank you for sharing my journey with me.” Larry Kelley

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital in Larry’s memory.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with military honors.

Arrangements were made under the care and guidance of Ramsey Funeral Home, 5600 Williams Dr., Georgetown, TX 78633 (512) 869-7775.